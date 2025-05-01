Which statement best explains how the different cell types in a tissue are formed?
A
They are formed by the fusion of unrelated cells from different tissues.
B
They arise from a common progenitor cell through the process of differentiation.
C
Each cell type is inherited directly from the parent organism without any changes.
D
They are randomly generated during cell division without any regulation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of cell differentiation: Differentiation is the process by which a less specialized cell becomes a more specialized cell type. This is crucial for forming the various cell types in a tissue.
Recognize that all cells in a tissue typically originate from a common progenitor cell, such as a stem cell, which has the potential to differentiate into multiple specialized cell types.
Eliminate incorrect options: Cells are not formed by the fusion of unrelated cells from different tissues, as this is not a mechanism of tissue formation. Similarly, cells are not inherited directly from the parent organism without changes, as differentiation involves changes in gene expression. Lastly, cell types are not randomly generated during cell division; the process is highly regulated.
Focus on the correct explanation: Differentiation is regulated by specific signals, such as transcription factors and signaling molecules, which guide the progenitor cell to develop into a specific cell type.
Conclude that the correct statement is: 'They arise from a common progenitor cell through the process of differentiation,' as this aligns with the biological understanding of tissue formation.
