In which organelle does cellular respiration primarily take place?
A
Chloroplast
B
Mitochondrion
C
Endoplasmic reticulum
D
Nucleus
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the process of cellular respiration: Cellular respiration is the process by which cells convert glucose and oxygen into energy in the form of ATP (adenosine triphosphate), along with byproducts like carbon dioxide and water.
Identify the organelle responsible for energy production: The organelle that specializes in energy production and ATP synthesis is the mitochondrion.
Recall the structure and function of the mitochondrion: The mitochondrion has a double membrane structure, with the inner membrane containing folds called cristae. These folds increase the surface area for the electron transport chain and ATP production.
Eliminate incorrect options: Chloroplasts are involved in photosynthesis, the endoplasmic reticulum is responsible for protein and lipid synthesis, and the nucleus houses genetic material and regulates cellular activities. None of these are directly involved in cellular respiration.
Conclude that the mitochondrion is the correct answer, as it is the primary site of cellular respiration, including glycolysis (in the cytoplasm), the citric acid cycle, and oxidative phosphorylation.
