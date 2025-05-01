Which organelle is commonly referred to as the 'powerhouse of the cell' because it produces ATP for cellular energy?
A
Mitochondrion
B
Nucleus
C
Endoplasmic reticulum
D
Golgi apparatus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking which organelle is responsible for producing ATP, the primary energy currency of the cell, and is often referred to as the 'powerhouse of the cell.'
Recall the function of each organelle: The mitochondrion is known for its role in energy production through cellular respiration. The nucleus stores genetic material, the endoplasmic reticulum is involved in protein and lipid synthesis, and the Golgi apparatus modifies and packages proteins.
Focus on ATP production: ATP (adenosine triphosphate) is generated primarily through a process called oxidative phosphorylation, which occurs in the mitochondria.
Eliminate incorrect options: Since the nucleus, endoplasmic reticulum, and Golgi apparatus do not produce ATP, they can be ruled out as answers.
Conclude: The mitochondrion is the correct answer because it is the organelle responsible for producing ATP and is therefore referred to as the 'powerhouse of the cell.'
