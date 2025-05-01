What is cytokinesis in the context of cell division?
A
The breakdown of the nuclear envelope during mitosis
B
The replication of DNA prior to cell division
C
The process by which the cytoplasm divides to form two separate daughter cells
D
The separation of homologous chromosomes during meiosis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: Cytokinesis is a specific phase in the process of cell division. It is distinct from other processes like DNA replication, nuclear envelope breakdown, or chromosome separation.
Recall the definition of cytokinesis: It refers to the division of the cytoplasm of a parent cell into two daughter cells, which occurs after the division of the nucleus (mitosis or meiosis).
Differentiate cytokinesis from other processes: For example, DNA replication occurs during the S phase of the cell cycle, nuclear envelope breakdown happens during prophase of mitosis, and homologous chromosome separation occurs during anaphase I of meiosis.
Relate cytokinesis to the cell cycle: Cytokinesis typically occurs at the end of the M phase, following mitosis or meiosis, ensuring that each daughter cell receives its own cytoplasm and organelles.
Conclude that the correct answer is: 'The process by which the cytoplasm divides to form two separate daughter cells,' as this directly describes cytokinesis.
Watch next
Master Cytokinesis with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia