Which cellular structures are primarily responsible for the division of the cytoplasm during cytokinesis in animal cells?
A
Mitotic spindle fibers
B
Golgi apparatus vesicles
C
Contractile ring composed of actin and myosin filaments
D
Nuclear envelope
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of cytokinesis: Cytokinesis is the final step of cell division, where the cytoplasm is divided to form two daughter cells. This process is distinct from mitosis, which involves the division of the nucleus.
Identify the cellular structures involved: In animal cells, the division of the cytoplasm is primarily facilitated by a structure called the contractile ring, which is composed of actin and myosin filaments.
Explain the role of the contractile ring: The contractile ring forms beneath the plasma membrane at the site of the cleavage furrow. Actin filaments provide structural support, while myosin filaments generate the force needed for contraction.
Describe the mechanism of action: The contractile ring contracts through the interaction of actin and myosin, similar to muscle contraction. This contraction pinches the cell membrane inward, creating a cleavage furrow that deepens until the cell is split into two.
Clarify why other structures are not responsible: Mitotic spindle fibers are involved in chromosome segregation, Golgi apparatus vesicles are involved in membrane trafficking, and the nuclear envelope is related to nuclear division, not cytoplasmic division.
Watch next
Master Cytokinesis with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia