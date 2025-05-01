In the cells of some organisms, mitosis occurs without cytokinesis. This will result in:
A
cells that are unable to replicate DNA
B
cells that immediately undergo apoptosis
C
cells with half the normal number of chromosomes
D
cells with multiple nuclei
Understand the process of mitosis: Mitosis is the division of a cell's nucleus into two genetically identical nuclei, each containing the same number of chromosomes as the original nucleus. Cytokinesis, on the other hand, is the division of the cytoplasm to form two separate daughter cells.
Recognize the scenario described: The problem states that mitosis occurs without cytokinesis. This means that the nucleus divides, but the cytoplasm does not, leaving the cell as a single entity with multiple nuclei.
Eliminate incorrect options: Cells that are unable to replicate DNA is incorrect because DNA replication occurs during the S phase of the cell cycle, which is separate from mitosis. Cells that immediately undergo apoptosis is incorrect because the presence of multiple nuclei does not necessarily trigger programmed cell death. Cells with half the normal number of chromosomes is incorrect because mitosis ensures that each nucleus retains the full set of chromosomes.
Focus on the correct outcome: When mitosis occurs without cytokinesis, the result is a single cell containing multiple nuclei, as the cytoplasm does not divide to separate the nuclei into individual cells.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer is 'cells with multiple nuclei,' as this is the direct result of mitosis without cytokinesis.
