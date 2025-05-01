Which process splits the cell into two cells after telophase I during meiosis?
A
Crossing over
B
DNA replication
C
Metaphase
D
Cytokinesis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The question is asking about the process that physically divides a cell into two daughter cells after telophase I during meiosis. Telophase I is the stage where the chromosomes have been segregated into two groups, and the nuclear envelope may start to reform.
Recall the definition of cytokinesis: Cytokinesis is the process where the cytoplasm of a single eukaryotic cell is divided to form two daughter cells. This typically occurs after the completion of nuclear division (mitosis or meiosis).
Differentiate between the options: Crossing over occurs during prophase I of meiosis, where homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material. DNA replication occurs during the S phase of the cell cycle, before meiosis begins. Metaphase refers to the stage where chromosomes align at the metaphase plate, not the division of the cell.
Link cytokinesis to telophase I: After telophase I, where the chromosomes are segregated into two nuclei, cytokinesis follows to physically split the cell into two daughter cells, each with half the original chromosome number.
Conclude that cytokinesis is the correct process: Based on the definitions and sequence of events in meiosis, cytokinesis is the process that splits the cell into two cells after telophase I.
Watch next
Master Cytokinesis with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia