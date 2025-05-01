During which process does cytokinesis result in the formation of four haploid cells?
A
Meiosis
B
Mitosis
C
Binary fission
D
Budding
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of cytokinesis: Cytokinesis is the process during cell division where the cytoplasm of a parent cell is divided into two or more daughter cells.
Review the processes listed in the question: Meiosis, Mitosis, Binary fission, and Budding. Each of these processes involves cell division, but they differ in their purpose and outcomes.
Recall the outcome of meiosis: Meiosis is a specialized type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, resulting in four haploid cells. This is essential for sexual reproduction.
Compare meiosis to the other processes: Mitosis results in two diploid cells identical to the parent cell, binary fission is a form of asexual reproduction in prokaryotes, and budding is another form of asexual reproduction where a new organism grows from the body of the parent.
Conclude that cytokinesis resulting in four haploid cells is specific to meiosis, as this process involves two rounds of division (meiosis I and meiosis II) to produce four non-identical haploid cells.
