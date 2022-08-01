5' RNA Capping

Okay so the first um M. RNA pre M. RNA processing event that we're going to talk about is five prime capping. So um this RNA capping occurs at the five prime end of the transcript, which is why it's named that. So how does this work? Well there are three enzymes responsible for adding this cap. And what this cap is is it's a special methylated guanine. Remember metal is chemical group. Right? So that gets added to a guarani and then that methylated guanine gets added to the five prime end of the transcript. So they're kind of how this works is you have this phosphate eight and it removes a phosphate from the five prime and leaving this binding side open. Then another enzyme comes in the guanciale transfer ASIS and they add a GMP which is kind of very similar to a Mp. But instead of but it uses guanine instead. And so it actually guanciale transfer is is actually a unique protein um That adds wanting in this unique way. Um you don't necessarily need to know anything about it. But generally things don't bind five prime to five prime. But in this space it does it binds five prime to five prime. And it's just sort of unique. And then once the guangming has been added in this really unique way, you then have a methyl transfer race that adds a methyl group to guanine at this certain position. You don't need to know that position um on its sugar on the Revo sugaring. So I've highlighted a lot of things, what do you need to know? You need to know that if I prime cap adds a methylated guangming onto the five prime end. Um and if you really want to get special get some extra credit or whatever sort of know that the guanine occurs in three steps with a phosphate being removed, a guanine being added in this unique 5-5 away and then it becoming methylated. So um once the five time capping, Oh so when does the five prime capping occur um occurs pretty immediately after transcription. Once there's been about 25 nucleotides of RNA transcribed, um the five prime cap is added and the purpose of the five prime cap is for processing and you need it. But it also has a really important function in preventing RNA bases which are enzymes that can break apart and cut apart R. N. A. From destroying the transcript as it's being transcribed because you kind of you don't want you know pretty much RNA scissors coming along, chopping up your transcript as RNA polymerase is chugging along, you want to be able to maintain it and prevent it from being degraded. And so the five prime cap does that. So if we're to look at what the five prep cap actually looks like here, you have your M. R. N. A. And here's the five prime end. You can see that here and um here you have your methylated guanine. Here's the structure of it and you'll notice here um that it binds uniquely five prime to five prime. Um And this cap gets added on every pre M. RNA transcript that's going to eventually become into a protein. So now let's move on.

