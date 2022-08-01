RNA Splicing Overview

Okay, so now we're gonna talk about a third mechanism of em are pre m RNA processing and this is RNA splicing. Now, I'm gonna talk a lot about RNA splicing, I'm talking about it so much that I've actually split it up into two videos. Um So it's a big thing, it's gonna have a lot of information. Um So this first video is going to focus on just kind of an overview of RNA splicing. So let's get started. Now, what does RNA splicing? RNA splicing occurs when n tron, which are kind of the non coding segments of the transcript need to be spliced or removed from the pre M. R. N. A. Can also say splice here, it's kind of another verb. And so RNA splicing removes and trans from pre M. R N. A. Now this can be kind of difficult for enzymes you say. Okay, well first how do enzymes recognize where the introns are? Well, this can actually be really difficult because introns very greatly in size. So when scientists go in and say, okay, well where all the N tron we really have difficulty finding them because they're just all over the place and we don't know they're not coding for anything, it's kind of hard to find them. So what scientists do is they actually use Exxon's to find n tron and the proteins in the cell do the same thing. So Exxon's which are the coding sequences if you remember average about 100 and 50 nucleotides long. So when you get to an Exxon and you travel 150 Nucleotides, you say. Okay, well an entrance beginning somewhere in here and that's exactly what the proteins do. We'll talk more about that in future videos. So entrance contain specific sequences between 30 and 40 nucleotides long, that signal for splicing. And generally these are really close to Exxon's. So there are kind of three that we're going to talk about. 123. And so the first one is the five prime splice site and this begins with a G. U sequence or an au sequence. Now G. U. Is more common than you. And um the second one is the three splice site and this begins with an A. G sequence or an A. C sequence. This is more common. And then the third one is the branch point and these are special sequences located several dozen nucleotides upstream for the three prime in. So this is kind of just vocab. Let's write this down, memorize this. Um But in just thinking about it conceptually, what what are we talking about here? We're talking about Exxon's located by n tron and somewhere near that site, they're all they're going to be these sequences. So there's one at the five prime and one of the three prime end and then there's this branch point which happens also at the three prime end. So these sequences here um You know, have these sort of consensus sequence or more common sequences are G. URAG depending on five or 3. Um And then there's also the branch point. And so these are sequences that say, hey, I'm here, right, here's an N tron come splice me out. And so um Because I mean it's confusing when I talk about it, I realize that it's also kind of confusing for the for the proteins themselves, they get it right most of the time, which is good because we are alive, we're alive. But improper splicing actually accounts for 15% of genetic disorders, which is a pretty high amount. So they're not really that great at it, but this is the system we have. So this is what we've got to learn. So if we're looking at kind of an overview of RNA splicing, um what we get here is you have your pre M R N. A. You have your X on your n tron is here. And you can see that there are these nice sequences G. U at the five prime and a G at the three prime end. Um and the signal they say, okay, come in here and splice me out. And that's what happens the entry and get spliced out and you're left with joining of the exxons together. So what's the protein that comes in and actually splices the entrance out? Well, this is called the splices own and this is responsible for splicing most RNA. So what is it consists of? Well, it consists of these things called small nuclear RNA or snow RNA, which you'll hear it referred to as the acronym more than the full name. And also the small nuclear rival proteins, or SNR and PS. Now the small nuclear RNA comes in five groups and we're going to talk about them a lot more in future videos. And the small nuclear rival proteins are formed by about 6 to 10 proteins that bind to the RNA. So the splices home isn't just a protein, it's a complex composed of RNA and proteins. And so the SNR and PSR responsible because they form this sort of core of the splice zone and they are actually what recognize and bind to the splice sequences. And they buy into the five prime splice sequence of three prime and recognize the sequences that say, hey, cut me out. And then the splices own can act. So that's the overview of RNA splicing. Bear with me, you're gonna get more complicated. But let's now turn the page

