3' Polyadenylation

Okay, so now we're gonna talk about three prime poly ventilation which is a second form of pre m. RNA processing that must occur. So what does this mean? What is RNA polyu ventilation? Well it is the addition of repeating a nucleotides at the three prime end of the transcript. So this is at the end of the transcript. Um And it's just this edition of A's over and over and over again can actually get fairly long. But um so this is at the end and so R. N. A. So how does it start? Well, the first thing that happens is RNA is cleaved at a specific sequence. So there are two cleavage signals that exist. One is this and one is a G. U rich region. Just you don't necessarily need to memorize these sequences. Just know that RNA is cleaved at really specific cleaving sequences. And there are a couple of factors called cleavage stimulatory factors that come in buying to these sequences. And um you know, say, okay this is where RNA is going to be cleaved so that the A. S. Can be added. And so if you are interested, you may read about them in your textbook, but cps F and C T C S T F are acronyms for the two main cleavage stimulatory factors. Now, once RNA is cleaved, what happens while this polymerase comes in called the poly a polymerase and it just starts adding a, you know, that's what it does. So it begins at an au rich site located right near where the cleavage site it was. And generally the 1st 12 A's. That are added are added fairly slowly. But then once it gets kind of past that hump of 12, it goes much faster. Um And they're around you know 202 150 that begins adding. Now this is just because it's just repeating. Aces doesn't need a template. Like other things like transcription needs a template. DNA replication needs a template. But this doesn't need a template because it's just adding a space. So let's look at this. Let me back out of the way. So here we have RNA polymer race and it's you know, working its way this way transcribing. So here's the start of the transcript and we know it's the start of the transcript because right here it has its five prime cap um and it's also for five prime. So those are two reasons why we know. So it's been transcribing transcribing transcribing and it gets to a Polident elation signal, a cleavage signal. And this G rich sequence. Now remember these two are sequences that are both kind of cleavage signals. So what happens is something comes in and cuts this out. So now you're left with just this. And once you're here, what happens is the the poly polymer raise the pap comes in, binds this au region and starts adding eight. So what you get left with at the end is you have a five prime transcript with a five prime cap, your transcript. And it ends with A Bunch of A's Times 200 ISH More. And so that is, you know, two processing steps that lead to the formation of um or at least the first couple of things that lead to the formation of an M r n A. So now let's turn the page.

