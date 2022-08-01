Splicing Forms

Okay, so in this video we're going to focus on slicing. But instead of focusing on the steps, we're going to talk about various considerations we need to really know about. We're going to really consider splicing as a whole. So the first thing that we need to know is that not all um RNA splice using the seven steps that I talked to you about before. Don't worry, I'm not gonna walk you through another seven steps. Um But just know that some entr ons are called self splicing, N tron and they do exactly what they say, like what they sound like they do, they self splice and they actually splice without a splices own. So how does it do this get? Not another seven step process, But these entrance fold into complex secondary structures. And because there are N. A. That allows them to either recruit more proteins or you know, splice themselves. Um So that's one thing that you need to know that not everything is sort of this very clear seven step program. Now, regulation of splicing is actually a form of regulating gene expression. Because there's this process called alternative splicing, which we've mentioned before and you may remember from your inter class, but alternative splicing allows for different combinations of Exxon's to form. And so what this forms is the same protein, but kind of a different structure. So you have all of these proteins that are essentially the same protein, but different formations of it. And so the different formations can have slightly different functions, therefore controlling gene expression. So um so that's one form of how splicing can regulate gene expression. But another way that it can do this is to actually um chroma TIN structure. So very condensed chroma tin can actually slow the rate of transcription and therefore slow the rate of processing of RNA processing. And so how well the chroma 10 is condensed has a major role in RNA processing. So one of the things that can occur is this thing called exon skipping. And so this is where an X. Or an N. Tron that's supposed to be cut out or an Exxon that's supposed to be joined in with a different one is accidentally just skipped because the chroma 10 is so loose that the process is moving so quickly that it just gets skipped. Um Another way that chrome A tin can really affect splicing is through histone modifications. Remember protein chroma tin is made up of histone proteins. And um so these histone modifications can recruit proteins that are in a. And they can actually control transcription or processing speeds and regulate it. So spicing is much more than just cutting entrance out. It can be a way of regulating gene expression. So we're gonna look at alternative splicing. Let me back out here. So here we have our D. N. A. And it has all of the exxons and N. Tron on the double helix, the D. N. A. Then we have the R. N. A. Now this is remember single stranded and again we have all the exxons and the enTR ons. Now, alternative slicing occurs and you can get these three forms of M. R. N. A. 12 and three and you can see that these have different combinations of Exxon's four or five that has all of them, this is missing three, this one's missing four. And so these proteins, when they are eventually translated, create all these different structures and they're likely going to have different functions as well because their structures are so different. And so alternative slicing can really affect different mechanisms and protein actions within the sound. So now let's turn the page and move on.

