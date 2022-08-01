Splicing Steps

Okay in this video, we're going to be going over the seven steps of splicing. So you're going to notice a lot moving forward in the style biology class that we're going to be going over a lot of steps that are going to kind of look like this, where you have these steps, I've numbered them and off to the side there's an image of what's going on and so you just need to get ready um and sort of understand that, you know, these steps are complicated, you're in cell biology. Um but you know, let's try to do the best that we can to get through them and understand exactly what's going on so that we can understand um you know how the splices own works and how splicing actually occurs, so I'm gonna disappear so that you guys can see these pictures that are off to the side. So the very first step of splicing occurs when the S. N. R. And P. Um And also the U. One S. N. S. Snow RNA binds to M. RNA at the five prime. So what does this mean? You have your five prime sequence here and you have your you one snow RNA binding here. Now, step two occurs when the youtube, Snow RNA binds to the branch point sequence. So what do we have? We have this branch point sequence. I didn't even put up here, five prime splice site and you have your youtube Snow RNA. Now the binding of the U. One and the U. Two allows for step three to occur. And step three is the recruitment of other proteins. And so you can see here you have all of these other Snow RNA that get recruited to the N. Tron. Okay step one, step two, step three walkthrough, fairly simple. You one is recruited you two is recruited that recruits more snow RNA. Now this is when we start cleaving. So once we get everything recruited to this area the pre M. RNA is cleaved at the five prime splice site first. And this forms a kind of loop and this loop is called Illyria. So what you can see down here you can actually see this occur. So here we have a larry it and it just forms this loop. And then what happens is the three prime slice by three prime splice site is cleaved by another reaction. And so this joins the two Exxon's together, forming the processed M. R. N. A. And then all the other snow RNA. S. And slices on they leave. And so um step seven is important but I actually don't have an image of it. There's not a very clear image of it but it's another vocab word. And this is called the exon junction complex. So once you actually have the exxons form together the exon junction complex is recruited which is just more proteins recruited to the newly joined exxons. And this helps the transcript to actually get out of the nucleus and into the side it's all for translation. Now we've gone through these steps and I don't want to scroll back up. But if you just kind of look at your hand out and scroll through the steps, you'll notice there's a lot of movement. RNA. And proteins kind of moving all over the place, looping things and cutting things so that the exxons could be joined together. Now these movements are really facilitated by RNA RNA interactions. Remember the exxons and the N. Tron R. R. N. A. And then these things coming in the U. One, the youtube. These are all RNA as well. The RNA RNA arrangements are just kind of interactions between these two different RNA S that are responsible for most of these steps but also um and each one of these steps, these interactions are always being disrupted and reformed to promote the next step from the next step of occurring. So I guess that was complicated. I feel free to go back over, you know, take it slow, watch this video again um and really get these steps down because it is important that you understand these steps. So let's move on

Hide transcripts