How are intracellular receptors different from membrane receptors?
A
Intracellular receptors are embedded in the plasma membrane, while membrane receptors are found in the cytoplasm.
B
Intracellular receptors require ATP to function, while membrane receptors do not.
C
Intracellular receptors only recognize carbohydrates, while membrane receptors only recognize proteins.
D
Intracellular receptors bind to ligands inside the cell, while membrane receptors bind to ligands on the cell surface.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the two types of receptors mentioned in the problem: intracellular receptors and membrane receptors. Intracellular receptors are located inside the cell, typically in the cytoplasm or nucleus, while membrane receptors are embedded in the plasma membrane.
Step 2: Recognize the key difference in ligand binding. Intracellular receptors bind to ligands that can cross the plasma membrane, such as small, hydrophobic molecules (e.g., steroid hormones). Membrane receptors, on the other hand, bind to ligands that cannot cross the membrane, such as large or hydrophilic molecules (e.g., proteins or peptides).
Step 3: Analyze the incorrect statements provided in the problem. For example, intracellular receptors are not embedded in the plasma membrane, and they do not exclusively recognize carbohydrates. Similarly, membrane receptors are not found in the cytoplasm, and they do not exclusively recognize proteins.
Step 4: Focus on the correct statement: Intracellular receptors bind to ligands inside the cell, while membrane receptors bind to ligands on the cell surface. This distinction is based on the location of the receptor and the type of ligand it interacts with.
Step 5: Summarize the key concept: Intracellular receptors are located within the cell and interact with ligands that can diffuse through the plasma membrane, while membrane receptors are located on the cell surface and interact with ligands that cannot cross the membrane.
Watch next
Master Cell Surface Receptors with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia