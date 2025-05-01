Which of the following statements correctly characterizes the cytosol?
A
It is the structure that forms the cell's outer boundary.
B
It contains the genetic material of the cell.
C
It is the aqueous component of the cytoplasm where many metabolic reactions occur.
D
It is a membrane-bound organelle responsible for protein synthesis.
Step 1: Understand the term 'cytosol'. The cytosol is the aqueous, gel-like component of the cytoplasm, excluding organelles and other structures. It serves as the medium where many metabolic reactions and cellular processes occur.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'It is the structure that forms the cell's outer boundary.' This describes the plasma membrane, not the cytosol. Therefore, this statement is incorrect.
Step 3: Analyze the second statement: 'It contains the genetic material of the cell.' The genetic material is located in the nucleus (in eukaryotic cells) or nucleoid (in prokaryotic cells), not in the cytosol. Thus, this statement is also incorrect.
Step 4: Analyze the third statement: 'It is the aqueous component of the cytoplasm where many metabolic reactions occur.' This is an accurate description of the cytosol, as it is the fluid portion of the cytoplasm where enzymes and substrates interact for metabolic processes.
Step 5: Analyze the fourth statement: 'It is a membrane-bound organelle responsible for protein synthesis.' This describes the rough endoplasmic reticulum or ribosomes, not the cytosol. Therefore, this statement is incorrect.
