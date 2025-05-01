Which feature of cells is best demonstrated by the presence of cell surface receptors?
A
Storage of genetic information in the nucleus
B
Formation of rigid cell walls for structural support
C
Capacity for energy production through mitochondria
D
Ability to receive and respond to external signals
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of cell surface receptors: Cell surface receptors are specialized proteins embedded in the plasma membrane that allow cells to detect and respond to external signals, such as hormones, neurotransmitters, or environmental cues.
Eliminate unrelated options: The storage of genetic information in the nucleus is unrelated to cell surface receptors, as this function is carried out by DNA within the nucleus.
Consider the structural role: The formation of rigid cell walls for structural support is a feature of plant cells and some prokaryotes, but it is not related to the function of cell surface receptors.
Evaluate energy production: The capacity for energy production through mitochondria involves cellular respiration, which is unrelated to the function of cell surface receptors.
Conclude the correct feature: The ability to receive and respond to external signals is the best feature demonstrated by the presence of cell surface receptors, as these receptors mediate communication between the cell and its environment.
