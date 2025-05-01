What does a mechanically gated channel respond to?
A
Physical deformation of the membrane
B
Binding of a specific ligand
C
Changes in membrane potential
D
Phosphorylation by kinases
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of ion channels: Ion channels are proteins that allow ions to pass through the cell membrane. They can be classified based on what triggers their opening or closing, such as mechanical forces, ligands, or voltage changes.
Define mechanically gated channels: These channels open or close in response to physical deformation of the cell membrane, such as stretching, compression, or other mechanical forces.
Analyze the options: Evaluate each option to determine if it aligns with the definition of a mechanically gated channel. For example, 'Binding of a specific ligand' refers to ligand-gated channels, and 'Changes in membrane potential' refers to voltage-gated channels.
Eliminate incorrect options: Remove options that do not involve physical deformation of the membrane, such as ligand binding, changes in voltage, or phosphorylation by kinases.
Select the correct answer: Based on the definition and elimination process, identify 'Physical deformation of the membrane' as the correct response for what a mechanically gated channel responds to.
Watch next
Master Cell Surface Receptors with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia