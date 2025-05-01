During cytokinesis in animal cells, the two daughter cells are separated by the formation of a:
A
cell plate
B
mitotic spindle
C
desmosome
D
contractile ring
Understand the process of cytokinesis in animal cells: Cytokinesis is the final step of cell division, where the cytoplasm is divided to form two separate daughter cells.
Recognize the key structures involved in cytokinesis: In animal cells, the contractile ring, composed of actin filaments and myosin motor proteins, plays a central role in physically separating the two daughter cells.
Eliminate incorrect options: The 'cell plate' is specific to plant cells, where it forms during cytokinesis. The 'mitotic spindle' is involved in chromosome segregation during mitosis, not cytokinesis. A 'desmosome' is a type of cell junction, unrelated to cell division.
Focus on the correct structure: The contractile ring forms beneath the plasma membrane at the equator of the dividing cell. It contracts to pinch the cell into two daughter cells, a process known as cleavage.
Conclude that the correct answer is the 'contractile ring,' as it is the structure responsible for separating the two daughter cells during cytokinesis in animal cells.
