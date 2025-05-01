Which of the following cell surface receptors is primarily responsible for detecting neurotransmitters at the postsynaptic membrane of a chemical synapse?
A
Integrins
B
G-protein coupled receptors
C
Receptor tyrosine kinases
D
Ligand-gated ion channels
1
Understand the context: Neurotransmitters are chemical messengers that transmit signals across a synapse from one neuron to another. At the postsynaptic membrane, specific receptors detect these neurotransmitters to propagate the signal.
Identify the receptor type: Ligand-gated ion channels are specialized receptors that open in response to the binding of a specific neurotransmitter (ligand). This allows ions to flow across the membrane, leading to changes in the postsynaptic cell's membrane potential.
Eliminate incorrect options: Integrins are involved in cell adhesion and signaling, not neurotransmitter detection. G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) can detect neurotransmitters but are slower and not the primary mechanism at chemical synapses. Receptor tyrosine kinases are involved in growth factor signaling, not neurotransmitter detection.
Focus on the correct answer: Ligand-gated ion channels are the primary receptors responsible for detecting neurotransmitters at the postsynaptic membrane. They are fast-acting and directly linked to ion flow, making them ideal for synaptic transmission.
Conclude: The correct answer is ligand-gated ion channels because they are specifically designed to detect neurotransmitters and mediate rapid synaptic responses by altering ion permeability in the postsynaptic membrane.
