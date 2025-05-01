Intracellular receptors usually contain binding sites for which of the following types of molecules?
A
Ions such as calcium and sodium
B
Hydrophobic signaling molecules such as steroid hormones
C
Hydrophilic peptide hormones
D
Cell-surface carbohydrates
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of intracellular receptors: Intracellular receptors are located inside the cell, typically in the cytoplasm or nucleus, and they bind to signaling molecules that can cross the cell membrane.
Identify the types of molecules that can cross the cell membrane: Only small, nonpolar, or hydrophobic molecules can diffuse through the lipid bilayer of the cell membrane without the need for transport proteins.
Eliminate options that cannot cross the membrane: Hydrophilic molecules, such as peptide hormones and ions (e.g., calcium and sodium), cannot pass through the hydrophobic core of the lipid bilayer and therefore cannot bind to intracellular receptors.
Focus on hydrophobic signaling molecules: Steroid hormones, which are hydrophobic, can diffuse through the cell membrane and bind to intracellular receptors. These receptors often act as transcription factors, regulating gene expression.
Conclude that the correct answer is hydrophobic signaling molecules such as steroid hormones, as they are the only type of molecule listed that can bind to intracellular receptors.
