Which of the following correctly distinguishes a key structural difference between electrical and chemical synapses?
A
Electrical synapses have gap junctions that allow direct ion flow between cells, while chemical synapses use neurotransmitters released into a synaptic cleft.
B
Both electrical and chemical synapses rely solely on neurotransmitter release for signal transmission.
C
Electrical synapses are characterized by the presence of synaptic vesicles, while chemical synapses lack them.
D
Chemical synapses have gap junctions that allow direct ion flow between cells, while electrical synapses use neurotransmitters released into a synaptic cleft.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the two types of synapses: Electrical synapses and Chemical synapses. Electrical synapses allow direct communication between cells through gap junctions, enabling ions and small molecules to pass directly. Chemical synapses, on the other hand, rely on neurotransmitter release into a synaptic cleft to transmit signals.
Analyze the structural components of electrical synapses. Electrical synapses are characterized by the presence of gap junctions, which are specialized protein channels that connect adjacent cells and allow direct ion flow.
Analyze the structural components of chemical synapses. Chemical synapses involve the release of neurotransmitters from synaptic vesicles in the presynaptic neuron into the synaptic cleft. These neurotransmitters then bind to receptors on the postsynaptic neuron to propagate the signal.
Compare the two synapse types. Electrical synapses rely on gap junctions for direct ion flow, while chemical synapses depend on neurotransmitter release into the synaptic cleft. This is a key structural and functional distinction.
Evaluate the provided options. The correct answer is the one that accurately describes the structural difference: 'Electrical synapses have gap junctions that allow direct ion flow between cells, while chemical synapses use neurotransmitters released into a synaptic cleft.'
Watch next
Master Cell Surface Receptors with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia