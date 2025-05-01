When a catecholamine or peptide hormone binds to receptors on the surface of a cell, the:
A
cell immediately undergoes apoptosis
B
receptor activates intracellular signaling pathways to elicit a cellular response
C
hormone directly enters the nucleus to alter gene expression
D
receptor transports the hormone into the cytoplasm
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of catecholamine and peptide hormones: These are hydrophilic molecules that cannot pass through the lipid bilayer of the cell membrane. Instead, they bind to specific receptors on the cell surface.
Recognize the role of cell surface receptors: When these hormones bind to their receptors, the receptors undergo a conformational change, which activates intracellular signaling pathways.
Clarify the mechanism of signal transduction: The activated receptor typically interacts with intracellular proteins, such as G-proteins or kinases, to propagate the signal inside the cell. This leads to a cascade of events that amplify the signal.
Explain the cellular response: The intracellular signaling pathways ultimately lead to specific cellular responses, such as changes in enzyme activity, ion channel function, or gene expression, depending on the type of cell and the signaling pathway involved.
Rule out incorrect options: Apoptosis (programmed cell death) is not an immediate response to hormone binding. The hormone does not directly enter the nucleus, nor is it transported into the cytoplasm by the receptor. Instead, the receptor's activation of signaling pathways is the correct mechanism.
