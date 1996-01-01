College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
2. Equations and Inequalities
Quadratic Equations
Solve Quadratic Equations by the Square Root Property
Problem
In Exercises 35–46, determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial. x^2 - 10x
Show Answer
Similar Solution
4m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Solving Quadratic Equations Using the Square Root Method / Example 2.1
by Pearson
43 views
Algebra II: Quadratic Equations (Level 2 of 3)
by Math Fortress
58 views
Solve a quadratic equation: taking a square root
by LearnZillion
71 views
Algebra II: Quadratic Equations (Level 3 of 3)
by Math Fortress
30 views
Solving Quadratic Equations Using the Square Root Method / Example 2.2
by Pearson
30 views
Word Problems Using the Pythagorean Theorem - Example 2
by patrickJMT
46 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.