Hey, everyone, as you solve quadratic equations, using the square root property, you may end up getting an imaginary or a complex route. But that's totally fine because we know how to deal with complex numbers. And we're just going to simplify it as we would any complex number. So let's look at an example here, we have four X squared plus 25 is equal to zero. And I want to solve this using the square root property. So starting with step one, of course, I want to isolate my squared expression. Now my squared expression is just this X squared. So I want to go ahead and get that by itself by first moving this 25 over. And I can do that by just subtracting 25 from both sides, I'm left with four X squared is equal to negative 25 and then divide by four to get that X squared by itself. I am left with X squared is equal to negative 25/4. So step one is done, I have isolated my squared expression and now I want to take the positive and negative square root. So taking the square root of both sides here. It will cancel on this side. I'm left with X is equal to plus or minus the square root of negative 25/4. Now, I can go ahead and simplify this further and I can separate it out into plus or minus the square root of negative 25 over the square root of four just using my radical rules. Now, I have a negative under this square root here, but it's totally fine because we've seen this before and we know how to deal with this. So let's go ahead and simplify this. Now, this square root of negative 25 is just going to become five I and then we know that the square root of four is just two. So really, this simplifies all the way into plus or minus five I over two. So we have completed step two, we've taken our positive and negative square root and X is actually already by itself. So step three is done as well. And now I just have my solution. So my solution is X is equal to plus or minus five I over two, you and I can of course, separate these into the positive and negative if I want as well. Now, whenever you're dealing with a complex answer, it's totally fine. It's fine to have the imaginary unit. And a clue that you might end up with a complex answer is if in your standard form equation A and C have the same sign. Then you're always going to end up with a complex answer. That's all there is for imaginary roots. I'll see you in the next video.

