College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
2. Equations and Inequalities
Quadratic Equations
Solve Quadratic Equations Using the Quadratic Formula
Problem
When the sum of 1 and twice a negative number is subtracted from twice the square of the number, 0 results. Find the number.
Show Answer
Similar Solution
2m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
How To Use the Quadratic Formula
by Pearson
24 views
Use the Quadratic Formula
by Pearson
25 views
Solve a quadratic equation: using the quadratic formula
by LearnZillion
105 views
Solve a quadratic equation with no real solutions using the quadratic formula
by LearnZillion
93 views
Simplification Techniques
by Pearson
32 views
Using the Quadratic Formula
by Pearson
71 views
Derivation of the Quadratic Formula
by Pearson
20 views
More Word Problems Using Quadratic Equations - Example 1
by patrickJMT
175 views
Deriving the Quadratic Formula
by patrickJMT
63 views
Solving Quadratic Equations using the Quadratic Formula - Example 1
by patrickJMT
94 views
Using the Quadratic Formula
by patrickJMT
40 views
Solving Quadratic Equations using the Quadratic Formula - Example 3
by patrickJMT
110 views
Solving Quadratic Equations - Factoring and Using the Quadratic Formula
by patrickJMT
55 views
Solving Quadratic Equations using the Quadratic Formula - Example 2, Complex Solutions
by patrickJMT
81 views
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using the Quadratic Formula - Example 1
by patrickJMT
51 views
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using the Quadratic Formula - Example 2
by patrickJMT
64 views
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using the Quadratic Formula - Example 3
by patrickJMT
26 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.