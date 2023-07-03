Skip to main content
College Algebra
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
College Algebra
2. Equations and Inequalities
Linear Inequalities and Absolute Value Inequalities
Use Interval Notation
Next problem
2:15 minutes
Problem 8
Textbook Question
Match each equation or inequality in Column I with the graph of its solution set in Column II. | x | ≠ 7
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
3:39m
Watch next
Master
Interval Notation
with a bite sized video explanation from ThinkwellVids
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
03:39
Interval Notation
ThinkwellVids
896
2
01:52
Using Interval Notation to Express Inequalities - Example 1
patrickJMT
230
2
01:33
Using Interval Notation to Express Inequalities - Example 2
patrickJMT
243
01:24
Interval Notation - A basic question!
patrickJMT
285
01:32
Writing Compound Inequalities Using Interval Notation - Example 2
patrickJMT
228
02:32
Drawing a Number Line to Match an Inequality
patrickJMT
298
See all videos
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.