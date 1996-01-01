Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Quadratic Functions: Determine a Quadratic Function's Minimum or Maximum
In Exercises 39–44, an equation of a quadratic function is given. a) Determine, without graphing, whether the function has a minimum value or a maximum value. b) Find the minimum or maximum value and determine where it occurs. c) Identify the function’s domain and its range. f(x)=−4x^2+8x−3

