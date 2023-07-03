Skip to main content
College Algebra4. Polynomial and Rational FunctionsQuadratic FunctionsProblems Involving a Quadratic Function's Minimum or Maximum
Problem 34
Graph each quadratic function. Give the (a) vertex, (b) axis, (c) domain, and (d) range. See Examples 1–4. ƒ(x) = -3x^2 + 24x - 46

