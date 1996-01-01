College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
2. Equations and Inequalities
Linear Equations and Rational Equations
Recognize Identities, Conditional Equations, Inconsistent Equations
Problem
Find b such that (7x + 4)/b + 13 = x has a solution set given by {- 6}.
Show Answer
Similar Solution
2m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Predict how many solutions a linear equation has
by LearnZillion
43 views
Understand a linear equation with infinite solutions
by LearnZillion
57 views
Solve equations with no solutions
by LearnZillion
79 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.