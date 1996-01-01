Hey, everyone, as you solve a bunch of different linear equations, you may come across a linear equation that has fractions in it. Now, I know that fractions can be scary and sometimes a little bit challenging to work with. But don't worry, we're gonna get rid of these fractions as quickly as possible and get back to a linear equation that looks exactly like what you've already been solving. So when we see a linear equation with fractions, we need to eliminate those fractions using the, the least common denominator. So let's look at that in an example. So we want to solve this equation and it says 1/4 times X plus two minus one third X is equal to 1 12. Now, this equation definitely has fractions in it and I want to get rid of those as soon as possible. So here we're actually adding a step zero before we do anything else. And our step zero is gonna be to multiply by our L CD, our least common denominator in order to eliminate our fractions. So looking at my equation here, my denominators are 43 and 12. So my least common denominator here is going to be 12. So to get rid of those fractions, I need to multiply my entire equation by 12. When we multiply by our least common denominator, we want to make sure to distribute it to every single term in our equation. So let's go ahead and simplify this. I have 12/4 times X plus two minus 12/3 times X equals 12/12. Now, we can even simplify this a little bit further. So if I take 12, divided by four, that gives me three times X plus two minus or X equals one, now all of my fractions are gone and I can continue solving this just as I would any other linear equation. So my step zero is done, I can move on to step one which is to distribute our constants. Now, looking at this, I have this three here that needs to get distributed to both the X and my two. So that gives me three X plus six minus four X. And the right side of my equation is gonna stay the same. I don't have anything to distribute there. So step one is done. Now, step two is to combine like terms. So looking at my equation, I have a couple of like terms, I have three X and negative four X and those are gonna combine to give me negative one X, everything else is gonna stay the same. So I still have that plus six equals one. So step two is done, I have combined my like terms. Now looking at step three, I want to group my terms with X on one side and constants on the other to get them on opposite sides. So I'm gonna go ahead and move this six over to the other side in order to get all my constants on one side. So in order to do that, I'm just going to subtract six from both sides. And here it will cancel and my negative one, X stays there. And then I have one minus six which will give me negative five. So I've completed step three, I have moved my constants moved my uh X terms to be on opposite sides. And now I want to do step four which is to isolate X. Now I just have a negative one multiplying my X. So in order to get rid of that negative one, I need to divide by it on both sides. So we'll cancel over here and I am left with X equals negative five divided by negative one, gives me positive five. And this is my solution. So I've completed step number four. Now step number five again is to check by replacing X in our original equation. Now, when we have fractions in our equation, this can get a little bit complicated and sometimes be time consuming. So this step is optional. But remember you can always put it back in your original equation. To double check. That's all for this one guys. Thanks for watching.

