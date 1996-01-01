Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
In Exercises 71–74, determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. The ordered pair (2, 5) satisfies 3y - 2x = - 4.

