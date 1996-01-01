Two-Variable Equations Practice Problems
Identify whether the following set of ordered pairs is a function or just a mere relation. {(- 7, 3), (6, 3), (- 9, 11)}
Consider the given piecewise function.
Evaluate the following: f(- 6), f(- 4), f(1) and f(4).
Identify if the given graph represents a function. Also, find the domain and range.
Identify if the given table of x and y-values represents a function. Also, find the domain and range.
Identify if the given equation is a function or just a mere relation. y = 13 - 4x2
Identify if the three points given can form a right triangle:
(-4,9), (-9,5), (-1,-5)
A line segment has a midpoint at (-7,4) and one endpoint at (-24,11). Determine the coordinates of the other endpoint.
For the following equation, identify three ordered pairs and show that the graph passes through these points.
y = (1/7)x - 1
Using the following English sentence, write an equation and graph.
The y-value is nine more than five times the x-value.
The ordered pair (1, 3) satisfies 9y - 7x = - 12.
Determine whether the statement is true or false. If false, change the values in the ordered pairs to produce a true statement.
The graph shown has intervals at which it is increasing, decreasing, and at which it is constant. Find the largest open interval of domain at which the function is decreasing.