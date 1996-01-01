Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
College Algebra2. Equations and InequalitiesQuadratic EquationsSolve Quadratic Equations by the Square Root Property
8:08 minutes
Problem 29
Manufacturing to Specifications. A manufacturing firm wants to package its product in a cylindrical container 3 ft high with surface area 8π ft2. What should the radius of the circular top and bottom of the container be? (Hint: The surface area consists of the circular top and bottom and a rectangle that represents the side cut open vertically and unrolled.)

6views
1:48m

