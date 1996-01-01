College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
4. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
Use Descartes's Rule of Signs
Problem
Use Descartes' Rule of Signs to explain why 2x^4 + 6x^2 + 8 = 0 has no real roots.
Show Answer
Similar Solution
2m
Play a video:
Related Videos
Related Practice
Pre-Calculus - Using Descartes rule of signs
by MySecretMathTutor
84 views
Descartes' Rule of Signs
by patrickJMT
80 views
Use descartes rule of signs to find the number of positive and negative real zeros
by Brian McLogan
51 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.