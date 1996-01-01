Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

In Exercises 82–84, find f + g, f - g, fg, and f/g. f(x) = x^2 + x + 1, g(x) = x^2 -1

Similar Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.