Function Composition Practice Problems
Determine (ƒ∘g)(x) for the given functions f(x) = √(2x -6) and g(x) = 18x. Also find the domain of (ƒ∘g)(x).
Determine (g∘ƒ)(x) for the given functions f(x) = √(2x-6) and g(x) = 18x. Also find the domain of (g∘ƒ)(x).
Determine (ƒ∘g)(x) for the given functions f(x) = 10/x and g(x) = x +7. Also find the domain of (ƒ∘g)(x).
Determine (g∘ƒ)(x) for the given functions f(x) = 10/x and g(x) = x +7. Also find the domain of (g∘ƒ)(x).
Determine (ƒ∘g)(x) for the given functions f(x) = √(x+12) and g(x) = 14/x. Also, find the domain of (ƒ∘g)(x).
Determine (g∘ƒ)(x) for the given functions f(x) = √(x+12) and g(x) = 14/x. Also find the domain of (g∘ƒ)(x).
Determine (ƒ∘g)(x) for the given functions f(x) = √x and g(x) = 1/(x +64). Also find the domain of (ƒ∘g)(x).
Determine (g∘ƒ)(x) for the given functions f(x) = √x and g(x) = 1/(x +64). Also find the domain of (g∘ƒ)(x).
Determine (ƒ∘g)(x) for the given functions f(x) = 1/(x -16) and g(x) = 1/x. Also, find the domain of (ƒ∘g)(x).
Determine (g∘ƒ)(x) for the given functions f(x) = 1/(x -16) and g(x) = 1/x. Also find the domain of (g∘ƒ)(x).
Consider f(x) = 25x + 5 and g(x) = 4x2. Evaluate the following expression:
(f/g)(5)
Consider f(x) = 2x + 5 and g(x) = 4x2. Evaluate the following expression:
(f ∘ g)(4)
Consider f(x) = 2x + 5 and g(x) = 4x2. Evaluate the following expression:
(g ∘ f)(4)
Consider f(x) = 2x2 + 1 and g(x) = -5x + 2. Evaluate the following expression:
(f + g)(6)
Consider f(x) = 2x2 + 1 and g(x) = -5x + 2. Evaluate the following expression:
(f + g)(-2)
Consider f(x) = 2x2 + 1 and g(x) = -5x + 2. Evaluate the following expression:
(f - g)(-4)
Consider f(x) = 2x2 + 1 and g(x) = -5x + 2. Evaluate the following expression:
(f - g)(2)
Consider f(x) = 2x2 + 1 and g(x) = -5x + 2. Evaluate the following expression:
(fg)(-8)
Consider f(x) = 2x2 + 1 and g(x) = -5x + 2. Evaluate the following expression:
(f/g)(-4)
Consider f(x) = 2x2 + 1 and g(x) = -5x + 2. Evaluate the following expression:
(f/g)(7)
Consider the functions f(x) = 5x - 1 and g(x) = 4x + 6. Find the following function and determine its domain:
(f + g)(x)
Consider the functions f(x) = 5x - 1 and g(x) = 4x + 6. Find the following function and determine its domain:
(f - g)(x)
Consider the functions f(x) = 5x - 1 and g(x) = 4x + 3. Find the following function and determine its domain:
(fg)(x)
Consider the functions f(x) = 5x - 1 and g(x) = 4x + 3. Find the following function and determine its domain:
(f/g)(x)
Consider the functions f(x) = 4x2 - 2x and g(x) = x2 - 5x + 7. Find the following function and determine its domain:
(f + g)(x)
Consider the functions f(x) = 4x2 - 2x and g(x) = x2 - 5x + 7. Find the following function and determine its domain:
(f - g)(x)
Consider the functions f(x) = 4x2 - 2x and g(x) = x2 - 5x + 7. Find the following function and determine its domain:
(fg)(x)
Consider the functions f(x) = 4x2 - x and g(x) = x2 - 5x + 7. Find the following function and determine its domain:
(f/g)(x)
Consider the functions f(x) = √(3x - 5) and g(x) = 2/x. Find the following function and determine its domain:
(f + g)(x)
Consider the functions f(x) = √(3x - 5) and g(x) = 2/x. Find the following function and determine its domain:
(f - g)(x)
Solve for f(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x), and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h for the following function.
f(x) = 4 - x
Solve for f(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x), and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h for the following function.
f(x) = 9x + 3
Solve for f(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x), and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h for the following function.
f(x) = -4x + 7
Solve for f(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x), and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h for the following function.
f(x) = 2/x
Solve for f(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x), and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h for the following function.
f(x) = 2/x2
Solve for f(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x), and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h for the following function.
f(x) = 2x2
Solve for f(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x), and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h for the following function.
f(x) = -4x2
Solve for f(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x), and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h for the following function.
f(x) = 3 - x2
Solve for f(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x), and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h for the following function.
f(x) = 4 + 3x2
Solve for f(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x), and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h for the following function.
f(x) = x2 + 5x + 3
Solve for f(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x), and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h for the following function.
f(x) = x2 - 7x + 4
Determine (ƒ∘g)(x) for the given functions f(x) = -3x +22 and g(x) = 2x +13. Also, find the domain of (ƒ∘g)(x).
Determine (g∘ƒ)(x) for the given functions f(x) = -3x +22 and g(x) = 2x +13. Also find the domain of (g∘ƒ)(x).
Determine (ƒ∘g)(x) for the given functions f(x) = 12x +64 and g(x) = 4x -33. Also find the domain of (ƒ∘g)(x).
Determine (g∘ƒ)(x) for the given functions f(x) = 12x +64 and g(x) = 4x -33. Also, find the domain of (g∘ƒ)(x).
Determine (ƒ∘g)(x) for the given functions f(x) = √x and g(x) = x +29. Also find the domain of (ƒ∘g)(x).
Determine (g∘ƒ)(x) for the given functions f(x) = √x and g(x) = x +29. Also find the domain of (g∘ƒ)(x).
Determine (ƒ∘g)(x) for the given functions f(x) = x3 and g(x) = 2x2 -8x +9. Also, find the domain of (ƒ∘g)(x).
Determine (g∘ƒ)(x) for the given functions f(x) = x3 and g(x) = 2x2 -8x +9. Also, find the domain of (g∘ƒ)(x).
Determine (ƒ∘g)(x) for the given functions f(x) = x +3 and g(x) = 5x4 +x -33. Also, find the domain of (ƒ∘g)(x).
Determine (g∘ƒ)(x) for the given functions f(x) = x +3 and g(x) = 5x4 +x -33. Also, find the domain of (g∘ƒ)(x).
Perform the indicated operation on the following functions. (f + g)(4h)
f(x) = 7x2 - 13
g(x) = 2x2 + 4x - 7
Perform the indicated operation on the following functions. (f/g)(- 2)
f(x) = 7x2 - 13
g(x) = 2x2 + 4x - 7
Perform the indicated operation on the following functions. (g ○ f)(x)
f(x) = ∛(x - 8)
g(x) = 2x3
Perform the indicated operation on the following functions. (f ○ g)(x)
f(x) = ∛(x - 8)
g(x) = 2x3
Perform the indicated operation on the following functions. (g ○ f)(11)
f(x) = ∛(x - 8)
g(x) = 2x3
Perform the indicated operation on the following functions. (f ○ g)(- 2)
f(x) = ∛(x - 8)
g(x) = 2x3
Given the following functions,
f(x) = √(x - 27)
g(x) = 4x2
Determine the domain of f ○ g.
Consider f(x) = 2x + 5 and g(x) = 4x2. Evaluate the following expression:
(f + g)(4)
Consider f(x) = 2x + 5 and g(x) = 4x2. Evaluate the following expression:
(f - g)(4)
Consider the functions f(x) = √(3x - 5) and g(x) = 2/x. Find the following function and determine its domain: (fg)(x)
Consider the functions f(x) = √(3x - 5) and g(x) = 2/x. Find the following function and determine its domain:
(f/g)(x)
Using the following tables that each contain the domain and range of f and g, evaluate the composite function f(g(4)).
Using the following tables that each contain the domain and range of f and g, evaluate the given composite function, (g ∘ f)(- 2).