4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Find the zeros of the given polynomial function and give the multiplicity of each. State whether the graph crosses or touches the x-axis at each zero. f(x)=x2(x−1)3(2x+6)
A
Cross at x=0, Cross at x=1, Cross at x=3
B
Touch at x=0, Cross at x=−1, Cross at x=3
C
Cross at x=0, Touch at x=1, Touch at x=−3
D
Touch at x=0, Cross at x=1, Cross at x=−3
7
Watch next
Master Introduction to Polynomial Functions with a bite sized video explanation from CallieStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 27 videos