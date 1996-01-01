Find the zeros of the given polynomial function and give the multiplicity of each. State whether the graph crosses or touches the x-axis at each zero. ﻿ f ( x ) = x 2 ( x − 1 ) 3 ( 2 x + 6 ) f\left(x\right)=x^2\left(x-1\right)^3\left(2x+6\right) f(x)=x2(x−1)3(2x+6)﻿