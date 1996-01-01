Understanding Polynomial Functions Practice Problems
Consider the following function: f(x) = 4x4 - 7x2 + 1
Determine if it is even, odd, or neither; and describe the symmetry, if any.
Justify that the polynomial f(x) = 5x3 - 3x2 + 2x + 1 has a real zero in between -1 and 0 by using the Intermediate Value Theorem.
Justify that the polynomial f(x) = 2x3 + 4x2 - 6x + 3 has a real zero in between -4 and -3 by using the Intermediate Value Theorem.
Justify that the polynomial f(x) = 2x4 + 5x3 - 9x2 has a real zero in between 1 and 2 by using the Intermediate Value Theorem.
Justify that the polynomial f(x) = 2x3 - 8x2 + 4 has a real zero in between -1 and 0 by using the Intermediate Value Theorem.
Justify that the polynomial f(x) = x3 + 4x - 3 has a real zero in between 0 and 1 by using the Intermediate Value Theorem.
Identify the zeros of the given polynomial function and state their multiplicities. Describe also how the graph behaves with the x-axis.
f(x) = x3 + 8x2 - 9x - 72
Identify the zeros of the given polynomial function and state their multiplicities. Describe also how the graph behaves with the x-axis.
f(x) = -7(x + 3/5)(x - 9)3
Identify the zeros of the given polynomial function and state their multiplicities. Describe also how the graph behaves with the x-axis.
f(x) = 5(x + 6)(x + 8)2
Identify the zeros of the given polynomial function and state their multiplicities. Describe also how the graph behaves with the x-axis.
f(x) = 5(x - 3)(x + 6)2
Determine the end behavior of the graph of the following polynomial function using the Leading Coefficient Test: f(x) = -9x4 + 9x2 + 2x + 11
Determine the end behavior of the graph of the following polynomial function using the Leading Coefficient Test: f(x) = 3x4 - 3x2 - x + 5
Determine the end behavior of the graph of the following polynomial function using the Leading Coefficient Test: f(x) = 7x3 + 2x2 - 3x + 11
Determine if the following function is a polynomial or not. If it is, what is its degree?
f(x) = (x3 + 8)/9
Determine if the following function is a polynomial or not. If it is, what is its degree?
f(x) = (x3 + 8)/x5
Determine if the following function is a polynomial or not. If it is, what is its degree?
f(x) = x1/5 - 5x6 + 1
Determine if the following function is a polynomial or not. If it is, what is its degree?
f(x) = 9x5 + 5x4 + 3/x
Determine if the following function is a polynomial or not. If it is, what is its degree?
f(x) = 3x4 - πx2 + (2/7)x
Determine if the following function is a polynomial or not. If it is, what is its degree?
f(x) = 2x2 + 9x4
Graph the given function.
(i) Determine the graph's end behavior using the Leading Coefficient Test
(ii) Determine if it has y-axis symmetry, origin symmetry, or neither
(iii) Graph
f(x) = - 2x(2x2 - 3)
Graph the given function: f(x) = x3 + 2x2 - 3x - 4
(i) Determine the graph's end behavior using the Leading Coefficient Test
(ii) Determine if it has y-axis symmetry, origin symmetry, or neither
(iii) Graph
For the following polynomial function, use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph and sketch the graph of the function.
f(x) = 2x6 + 3x4 - 5x2 + 1