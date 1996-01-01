4. Polynomial Functions
Find the zeros of the given polynomial function and give the multiplicity of each. State whether the graph crosses or touches the x-axis at each zero. f(x)=2x4−12x3+18x2
A
Touch at x=0, Cross at x=−3
B
Touch at x=0, Touch at x=3
C
Touch at x=1, Cross at x=−3
D
Touch at x=−1, Cross at x=0
