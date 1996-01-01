Welcome back everyone. So by now, we've seen how to multiply polynomials by either foiling or distributing. What I'm gonna show you in this video is that some multiplication problems will actually fit a special pattern. And when this happens, we can use formulas, uh these things called special product formulas to multiply because it's gonna be way easier and way faster than having to do stuff. The long and tedious way by foiling or distributing, I'm gonna show you that you can take a look at a problem like this and very quickly you'll be able to tell me that the answer is X squared minus 25. I'm gonna show you how it works. So basically, if I take a look at an expression like this, the only way I know how I know how to multiply it right now is by foiling, that's what I showed you. That's the uh first and outer and then the inner and last. So I'm gonna multiply all these terms out to show you. Uh this just becomes X squared uh minus three X plus three X plus and then this actually minus nine. All right. And if you simplify this what you'll see is that the negative three X and positive three X cancel and all you end up with is X squared minus nine. So that was a lot of work just to figure out that two of the middle terms will cancel. And the answer is relatively straightforward. It's just two terms. Now, what actually happens is the reason this happened is because these two terms are the same but just opposite signs. And whenever that happens, the middle terms are always actually going to cancel. So this is like a little bit of a pattern. This always happens as long as these two numbers are the same. And so we've come up with actually a special formula for this. And it's basically if you can sort of see if you can detect that a multiplication problem is fits, fits the sort of pattern of A plus B times A minus B. The answer will always just be a squared minus B squared. This equation pops up a lot in math. We actually give it a name. It's called the difference of squares, but you don't need to know the name. So basically the whole thing is you could take a look at a problem and if you can figure out that it fits this pattern, then you could just go straight to this rather than having to foil it and that's gonna be your answer. So let's take a look here. I have X plus five times X minus five. So in other words, I have the same number, just opposite signs. So this is like A plus B A minus B. So the answer is, is this gonna be a squared minus B squared? So basically, what happened is that like my, is that A is my X and B is my five. And so therefore, what happens is when I take A squared that just becomes X squared. So these two things are the same and when I do B squared, that just becomes 25. All right. And this is just your answer. All right. So basically the way that these problems work out is it's kind of like pattern matching. Um anytime you see a multiplication problem and you see the same numbers but opposite signs or you see stuff that's squared, usually it's gonna fit one of these formulas and you could just go straight here instead of having to multiply everything out the long way. Let's take a look at this next problem here. X plus six squared. All right. This actually fits a special pattern uh of A plus B squared or A minus B squared. These equations are called the squares of binomials. And I'm just gonna show you how these work out. Um This is basically what the right side equals and we have a plus and plus as the two signs and a minus and a plus uh one easy way to remember this, by the way, is that the first sign will always be the same as the left side. Um And the second sign will always be positive. So that's when we can remember this real quick. All right. So if I take X plus six squared, which one is this, which, which one of the two patterns is this? Well, it's clearly this one over here. So I'm just gonna basically use uh my formula. So this is A and this is B. So in other words, my A is X, my B is six. So what the answer is supposed to be is the answer is supposed to be A squared plus two A B plus B squared. All I have to do is now just, you know, replace these letters here with um with their X's and sixes and stuff like that. So my A squared just becomes X squared. Uh What about this? Two A B? Well, this just becomes two. Then what's A A is A is X and then what's B uh B is six? And then plus B squared, B squared uh ends up being six squared, which is just 36. So if you simplify this, what you end up getting is X squared plus 12 X plus 36. And that is how to multiply this again, very quickly without having to foil this. All right folks. So that really, that's all there is to it.

