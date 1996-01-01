Welcome back, everyone in this video, we're gonna continue talking about special product formulas. Um And in this video, we're gonna cover some formulas involving cubes of polynomials rather than just squares. But the idea is the same, we're just gonna be using these special products rather than having to multiply out. The long way, let's check it out. So basically, I'm just gonna jump right into the formulas over here. We have uh cubes of binomials, which is A plus B cubed or A minus B cubed. Remember we talk about squares of binomials and now we just have cubes of binomials and, and there's just more terms, but basically the way that this works is that the signs go plus plus plus and then for a negative, you're gonna do negative plus and negative. So one way to remember this is that for plus, everything is positive and for minus, basically the signs alternate, it goes negative positive and the negative. OK. So, all right. So if I take a look at my example here, I have X minus three cubed. So which one is it? It's basically just the A minus B cubed. That's sort of the pattern that it fits. So in other words, this is like my A and that's my B. So in other words, X is uh A and three is B. So what does this work out to? Well, this works out too. I'm just gonna write this out. A cubed minus three A squared, B plus three A B squared minus B cubed. The rest is just I have to figure out which each one of these things becomes now that I know that A is X and B is three. So let's get started. What is a cubed? Well, a cube just becomes X cubed. Now, what's the middle terms? So what does the first or the second term become, this becomes three? And then A squared, if A is X, then A squared is X squared and then B is just three. And then what about the third term? This becomes three A is X and then B is three. So B squared just becomes nine and then uh minus B squared. So that's three times three times three, which is just 27. All right. So notice how fast this was. If we had to foil it out, it would have been a nightmare because we ended up with a three term and you got to multiply that again, it just would have been a disaster. So these formulas are again, relatively speaking, pretty, pretty quick and straightforward. All right. So the last thing we just have to do is now simplify this. So the X cubed now just goes straight down. And what does the second term become? I have a three times a three times an X squared? So this just becomes nine X squared, the middle, the third term actually goes to three times 27 times just one power of X. So this is 27 X and then I have minus 27 over here. And that is the simplest I can make this, I can't combine any more terms or anything like that. All right. Um All right. So this is my expression over here. And that's how you do the cubes of binomials. Now with these types of formulas almost always or you're almost never gonna have to memorize these, your professors may actually give you something like a formula sheet, but in case they don't, I'm gonna give you a good way to think about this. Um And sort of memorize them, we've already talked about the signs. But if you actually notice what happens to the coefficients, the coefficients always go 133 and one, right. So I have a, one, a cubes of three and then three and then a one B cubed over here. So the, that's how the coefficients always go. There's also a pattern with the powers of A and the powers of B, the powers of A decrease as you go from left to right. So we have an A cubed then an A squared and an A to the one power. And then if you have no, A's over here, it's basically like you have a, the zero power. So in other words, the powers of A always go from 3 to 1 to 0. And for B, it actually goes the opposite. The powers of B actually increase. Notice how here we have A B to the zero power, then B to the one, then B to two and B to the three. So this goes 012 and three. So basically A goes down and B goes up and the coefficients are always 133 and one.

