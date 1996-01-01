0. Review of Algebra
Multiplying Polynomials
0. Review of Algebra
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, is the algebraic expression a polynomial? If it is, write the polynomial in standard form. 2x+3x^2−5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Evaluate each algebraic expression for the given value or value(s) of the variable(s). 3+6(x-2)^3 for x=4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, is the algebraic expression a polynomial? If it is, write the polynomial in standard form. (2x+3)/x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Fill in the blank to correctly complete each sentence. In the term -6x^2y, -6 is the ______.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–6, find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of each rational expression. (x−1)/(x^2+11x+10)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–8, find the degree of the polynomial. x^2−4x^3+9x−12x^4+63
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 7–14, simplify each rational expression. Find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of the simplified rational expression. (3x−9)/(x^2−6x+9)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–22, multiply the monomial and the polynomial. 4x²(3x+2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 7–14, simplify each rational expression. Find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of the simplified rational expression. (y^2+7y−18)/(y^2−3y+2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–22, multiply the monomial and the polynomial. 2y(y²−5y)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these.See Example 1. -5x^11
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–22, multiply the monomial and the polynomial. 5x³ (2x⁵−4x²+9)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–14, perform the indicated operations. Write the resulting polynomial in standard form and indicate its degree. (5x^2−7x−8)+(2x^2−3x+7)−(x^2−4x−3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these.See Example 1. 6x+3x^4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 7–14, simplify each rational expression. Find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of the simplified rational expression. (x^2−14x+49)/(x^2−49)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these.See Example 1. -7z^5-2z^3+1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–32, multiply or divide as indicated. (6x+9)/(3x−15) ⋅ (x−5)/(4x+6)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–32, multiply or divide as indicated. (x^3−8)/(x^2−4) ⋅ (x+2)/3x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these.See Example 1. 5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–22, multiply the monomial and the polynomial. −4xⁿ (3x²ⁿ − 5xⁿ + 1/2 x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 23–34, find each product using either a horizontal or a vertical format. (x−3)(x²+2x+5)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 2. (5x^2-4x+7) + (-4x^2+3x-5)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 2. (3m^5-3m^2+4) + (-2m^3-m^2+6)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 23–34, find each product using either a horizontal or a vertical format. (x−1)(x²+x+1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–32, multiply or divide as indicated. (x^2−4)/(x−2) ÷ (x+2)/(4x−8)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–32, multiply or divide as indicated. (x^2+x)/(x^2−4) ÷ (x^2−1)/(x^2+5x+6)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–32, multiply or divide as indicated. (x^2−4)/(x^2+3x−10) ÷ (x^2+5x+6)/(x^2+8x+15)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–32, multiply or divide as indicated. (x^3−25x)/4x^2 ⋅ (2x^2−2)/(x^2−6x+5) ÷ (x^2+5x)/(7x+7)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 23–34, find each product using either a horizontal or a vertical format. (xy+2)(x²y²−2xy+4)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–40, add the polynomials. Assume that all variable exponents represent whole numbers. (7x²y − 5xy) + (2x²y − xy)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 33–68, add or subtract as indicated. (3x+2)/(3x+4) + (3x+6)/(3x+4)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–40, add the polynomials. Assume that all variable exponents represent whole numbers. (5x²y + 9xy + 12) + (−3x²y + 6xy + 3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–54, use the FOIL method to multiply the binomials. (x+5)(x+8)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–40, add the polynomials. Assume that all variable exponents represent whole numbers. (9x⁴y² − 6x²y² + 3xy) + (−18x⁴y² − 5x²y − xy)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–54, use the FOIL method to multiply the binomials. (y+5)(y−6)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–54, use the FOIL method to multiply the binomials. (5x+3)(2x+1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–54, use the FOIL method to multiply the binomials. (2x−3)(4x−5)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–54, use the FOIL method to multiply the binomials. (x−3y)(2x+7y)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–50, subtract the polynomials. Assume that all variable exponents represent whole numbers. (x³ + 7xy − 5y²) − (6x³ − xy + 4y²)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–54, use the FOIL method to multiply the binomials. (7xy+1)(2xy−3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–50, subtract the polynomials. Assume that all variable exponents represent whole numbers. (3x⁴y² + 5x³y − 3y) − (2x⁴y² − 3x³y − 4y + 6x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 33–68, add or subtract as indicated. 2/5x − (x+1)/4x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–50, subtract the polynomials. Assume that all variable exponents represent whole numbers. (7y²ⁿ + yⁿ − 4) − (6y²ⁿ − yⁿ − 1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 33–68, add or subtract as indicated. (x+9)/10x^3 + 11/15x^2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–54, use the FOIL method to multiply the binomials. (7x³+5)(x²−2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 33–68, add or subtract as indicated. 3/(x+1) − 3/x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–54, use the FOIL method to multiply the binomials. (3xⁿ−yⁿ)(xⁿ+2yⁿ)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–68, multiply using one of the rules for the square of a binomial. (x + 3)²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 33–68, add or subtract as indicated. 3x/(x−3) − (x+4)/(x+2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–68, multiply using one of the rules for the square of a binomial. (y − 5)²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–66, perform the indicated operations. Indicate the degree of the resulting polynomial. (7x^4 y^2−5x^2 y^2+3xy)+(−18x^4 y^2−6x^2 y^2−xy)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. See Examples 2–6. -3(4q^2-3q+2) + 2(-q^2+q-4)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–66, perform the indicated operations. Indicate the degree of the resulting polynomial. (3x^4 y^2+5x^3 y−3y)−(2x^4 y^2−3x^3 y−4y+6x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–68, multiply using one of the rules for the square of a binomial. (4xy² − xy)²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. See Examples 2–6. 2(3r^2+4r+2) - 3(-r^2+4r-5)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–68, multiply using one of the rules for the square of a binomial. (aⁿ + 4bⁿ)²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. See Examples 2–6. m(5m-2) + 9(5-m)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 69–82, multiply using the rule for the product of the sum and difference of two terms. (x + 4)(x − 4)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. Write the resulting polynomial in standard form and indicate its degree. (-6x^3+7x^2-9x+3)+(14x^3+3x^2-11x-7)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 69–82, multiply using the rule for the product of the sum and difference of two terms. (4x + 7y)(4x − 7y)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 69–82, multiply using the rule for the product of the sum and difference of two terms. (8x + 7y)(8x − 7y)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 69–82, multiply using the rule for the product of the sum and difference of two terms. (y³ + 2)(y³ − 2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find each product. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (x+x^1/2)(x-x^1/2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 69–82, multiply using the rule for the product of the sum and difference of two terms. (y³ + 3)(y³ − 3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find each product. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (p^1/2-p^-1/2)(p^1/2+p^-1/2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 69–82, multiply using the rule for the product of the sum and difference of two terms. (3xy² − 4y)(3xy² + 4y)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 69–82, multiply using the rule for the product of the sum and difference of two terms. (5aⁿ − 7)(5aⁿ + 7)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operations. Simplify the result, if possible. (y^−1−(y+2)^−1)/2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operation or operations. (2x−7)^5/(2x−7)^3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Exercises 108–110 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Multiply: (2x³y²)(5x⁴y⁷).
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Exercises 108–110 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Simplify and express the polynomial in standard form: 3x(x² + 4x + 5) + 7(x² + 4x + 5)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The special products can be used to perform selected multiplications. On the left, we use (x+y)(x-y) = x^2-y^2. On the right, (x-y)^2 = x^2-2xy+y^2. Use special products to evaluate each expression.
x = 63 y = 57
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 121–128, write each English phrase as an algebraic expression. Then simplify the expression. Let x represent the number. A number decreased by the sum of the number and four
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 121–128, write each English phrase as an algebraic expression. Then simplify the expression. Let x represent the number. Six times the product of negative five and a number
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 117–130, simplify each algebraic expression. 8(3x-5)-6x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 117–130, simplify each algebraic expression. 5(3y-2)-(7y+2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 117–130, simplify each algebraic expression. 7-4[3-(4y-5)]
Has a video solution.
