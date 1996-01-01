Welcome back, everyone. We already saw how to add subtract polynomials. And in this video, we're going to start talking about multiplying polynomials. It turns out we've already done some of this stuff before. When we looked at the distributive property with expressions and exponents, we saw how to take terms on the outside of parentheses and distribute either constants or variables on the inside. But a lot of problems are not going to look like that. A lot of problems are actually gonna start looking like this where you have two parentheses that are multiplying together. So a lot of problems are actually gonna involve multiplying two binomials. Remember these are just expressions with two terms. And so when, when we have these kinds of problems, we're not gonna use the distributor property, we're gonna use a new method called the foil method. And that's a term you may have heard in a math class somewhere. We're gonna go over it and I'm gonna show you that it's actually a very straightforward procedure that tells you exactly what to do and the order. All right. So let's just go ahead and jump right in foil is actually just an acronym and it tells you which two terms to multiply with this expression over here, these two, these two binomials and it also tells you what order to multiply them in. All right. So the foil, they stand for different things, let's just jump right into it. The f actually stands for the first terms. So you multiply the first two terms of each expression, some of the words that would be just the X and the X. The next thing you would do is the o which is the outer terms. So if you think about this, there's sort of four terms in this expression or this uh multiplication, the outer terms are the two terms sort of on the outside. So the X and the three, all right. Now, the third thing is you're gonna multiply the I, which is the inner terms that would actually just be the two and the X that's on the inside right here. And the very last thing is you multiply the last terms. So you just multiply the two and the three notice how every single term uh gets multiplied by the two terms and the opposite expression. So everything actually gets multiplied by, by each other. Um And that's how you sort of do it. So let's just go ahead and, and foil this expression out. How do you multiply X plus two and X plus three? Well, remember F means that we're gonna multiply the first two terms the X and the X, what happens when you get that, you just get X squared. So let's do the o which is the outer terms uh that would just be the X and the three well, X and three multiplied together just becomes three, X. What about the inner terms? The two and the X, that's the I, so the two and the X just becomes two, X and finally, the two and the three, those are the last terms, two and three just becomes six, not six X because there are just two numbers together. All right. So that's it. That's the whole thing. That's how to foil. The very last thing you have to do is once you foil, you're usually gonna have to simplify your expression because usually what happens is these middle terms will be like terms and you'll be able to combine them. All right. So in other words, this expression simplifies down to X squared. I can't combine that with anything else, but I can combine the three X and the two X because they're like terms and they actually just combine down to five X. And then finally, you just have the six that comes down like this and that is your simplified expression. So this is how you foil two binomials and simplify it. Let me know if you have any questions. If not, let's move on to the next video

