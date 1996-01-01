Welcome back everyone in this video. I'm gonna give you a summary of all the different ways that we multiplied polynomials. For example, we saw how to distribute one term that's outside of parentheses by making sure that it multiplies into everything on the inside. We also saw in the last few videos how to foil something. That's where you have a two term times a two term expression, but some expressions aren't gonna look like that. In fact, sometimes you might have many terms like this two term expression multiplied by a three term expression. And I'm gonna show you how to work through this. And basically, we're gonna see that it's very familiar. Let's check it out. So why can't I take an expression like this and foil it? Well, if you try to do this, what's gonna happen is you'll do first and you'll do outer and then you'll do inner and then last, the problem is that once you've multiplied everything, this term over here on the inside, actually never got multiplied by everything you've kind of left it out. So foiling only actually works very specifically for two term times, two term expressions. So that's the whole thing can't foil here. If you try to foil it, you're gonna get the wrong answer. So how do I deal with something like this? Well, basically the idea is that when you multiply polynomials with more than two terms, all you really are gonna do is you're gonna split the terms of the shortest expression and you're gonna turn it into a distributive property type problem. So, uh sorry, then distribute. So here's what I mean by this, we're gonna take this smaller expression like X plus three. And I'm basically just gonna break it up into two things. I'm gonna have an X over here and a three over here. And I'm basically just gonna break it up into two distributive property type problems. So what goes on the inside here? It's this whole entire expression X squared plus X minus two and then X squared plus X minus two. All right. So basically, what I'm doing here is I'm making sure that this X gets multiplied by everything that's on the inside. That's what happens in this first expression. And then the second one making sure that this three multiplies everything that's on the inside and that's what the second expression does. All right. So basically what we've done here is we've turned uh this problem back into just one of the distributive property problems. That's the whole thing. The rest really is just doing the multiplication and stuff like that. So let's actually go ahead and do it. Well, actually, for this one, I don't have to because notice how this is the exact same expression that I have over here. So this is what that becomes. So I'm just going to rewrite this here. X cubed plus X squared minus two X. And what about this three? Now we just have to distribute the three into the X squared that becomes X three, X squared, then the three into the X becomes three X and then the three into the negative two becomes negative six or minus six. All right. So now the rest is really just simplifying. But um let's go ahead and do that. So I see an X squared term over here but then I see an X or sorry X cubed and I have an X squared with an X squared. Then I see a two negative two X and a three X and then I see a negative six off by itself. So remember I'm just gonna combine like terms I have to combine things that are similar. And what this becomes here is this becomes X cubed. Uh And then the X and the three X squared becomes uh four X squared, the negative two X and three X become just X and then I have negative six over here. So this is my simplified expression and that's it, that's how you multiply polynomials just in general. And that's really all there's to it. So I'm actually just gonna point out to, uh, point out a pattern that's happened here, which has to do with the number of terms that we initially started with and ended with. So in other words, when I took something like this, like a term outside and multiplied it into a three term expression, I did one times three. And what I ended up getting here was I ended up getting three terms, uh, uh, as my answer. And when I foiled, I did something similar. So I took a two term and a two term problem. And when I did the multiplication out, I ended up with four terms over here before I simplified it. The exact same thing happened over here. I took a two term expression multiplied by a three term expression and I end up just getting six terms before I did the simplification. So it's a really good way to check really easily when you've done the multiplication correctly. Always just take the number of terms that you have multiply them and whatever number you get. That's how many terms that you should get uh before you start simplifying everything down. If you don't have that, that means you dropped some, you missed one or you may have counted an extra one.

