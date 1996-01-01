College Algebra
College Algebra
9. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Counting Principles, Permutations, and Combinations
Use the Permutations Formula
Problem
A club with 15 members is to choose four officers–president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer. In how many ways can these offices be filled?
3m
