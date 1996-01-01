College Algebra
9. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Counting Principles, Permutations, and Combinations
Use the Fundamental Counting Principle
Problem
Evaluate the expression. *permutation notation* the number of permutations 9 things taken 5 at a time (sub 9)P(sub 5)
Similar Solution
