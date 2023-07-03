Skip to main content
College Algebra4. Polynomial and Rational FunctionsModeling Using VariationSolve Combined Variation Problems
Solve each problem. Nuclear Bomb DetonationSuppose the effects of detonating a nuclear bomb will be felt over a distance from the point of detonation that is directly proportional to the cube root of the yield of the bomb. Suppose a 100-kiloton bomb has certain effects to a radius of 3 km from the point of detonation. Find, to the nearest tenth, the dis-tance over which the effects would be felt for a 1500-kiloton bomb.

