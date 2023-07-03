Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
College Algebra4. Polynomial and Rational FunctionsModeling Using VariationSolve Problems Involving Joint Variation
6:48 minutes
Problem 45
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. Period of a PendulumThe period of a pendulum varies directly as the square rootof the length of the pendulum and inversely as the square root of the accelerationdue to gravity. Find the period when the length is 121 cm and the acceleration due to gravity is 980 cm per second squared, if the period is 6π seconds when the length is 289 cm and the acceleration due to gravity is 980 cm per second squared.

Verified Solution
clock
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
2:06m

Watch next

Master Joint Variation Examples with a bite sized video explanation from Clayton Rainsberg

Start learning
02:06
Joint Variation Examples
Clayton Rainsberg
344
01:29
Joint Variation
statslectures
202
03:56
Joint Variation
sharon weltlich
74
03:00
Joint Variation
ThinkwellVids
97
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.