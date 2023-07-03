Solve each problem. Force of WindThe force of the wind blowing on a vertical surface varies jointly as the area of the surface and the square of the velocity. If a wind of 40 mph exerts a force of 50 lb on a surface of 1/2 ft^2, how much force will a wind of 80 mph place on a surface of 2 ft^2?
