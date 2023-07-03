Skip to main content
College Algebra4. Polynomial and Rational FunctionsModeling Using VariationSolve Inverse Variation Problems
Problem 37
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. Current FlowIn electric current flow, it is found that the resistance offered by a fixed length of wire of a given material varies inversely as the square of the diameter of the wire. If a wire 0.01 in. in diameter has a resistance of 0.4 ohm, what is the resistance of a wire of the same length and material with diameter 0.03 in., to the nearest ten-thousandth of an ohm?

Verified Solution
